Kylie Jenner Shares Her Pregnancy Journey in 11-Minute Video Message for Her Baby Girl

Shortly after Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child, the new mom shared a sweet video message for her new baby girl.

The video, titled "To Our Daughter," opens up with footage from 20 years ago when Kris Jenner gave birth to Kylie. It then cuts to Kylie's friend Jordyn Woods, who tells the story of Kylie's pregnancy journey.

"Whatever your name is going to be, this is how I found out about you," she said. "Your mother and I were living our lives, having fun. She met your father, and they just hit it off—chemistry."

The video then cuts to footage of Kylie and Travis Scott enjoying quality time together, spending time at the beach, kissing, and hanging out.

Kylie's friends then tell the story of how they found out Kylie was pregnant.

"One day I was in your mom's bathroom with her and she took a little test," Woods said.