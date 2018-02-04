Chicago West Is Debuted in Kylie Jenner's Baby and Pregnancy Video

YouTube
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Show Off Their Baby Bumps Together: "What a Magical Ride It's Been"
YouTube
Hello, Chicago West!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newborn daughter and third child makes her first official appearance in a YouTube video her sister Kylie Jenner posted on Sunday after announcing the birth of her and Travis Scott's own baby girl, their first child. The footage shows the 20-year-old's pregnancy journey.
In the video, Kim hands Kylie her child, who is swaddled in a blanket.
"She's so little," Kylie says. "Did you figure out the name?"
"I think we're going to go with Chicago," Kim replies.
Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago via surrogate last month and revealed her name publicly days after she was born.
Kylie's baby announcement on Sunday also marked her first confirmation that she was pregnant, following multiple reports since September. She had kept out of the spotlight for months.
In the video, Kylie also poses for photos with baby Chicago and brother Rob Kardashian, who has also stayed away from the public eye over the past year, and his 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c on E!