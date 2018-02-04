Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to First Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Show Off Their Baby Bumps Together: "What a Magical Ride It's Been"
Kylie Jenner is a reality star, a makeup mogul, and now, a mom.
The 20-year-old youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling recently gave birth to a girl. The newborn is Kylie and rapper Travis Scott's first child. They have not decided on a name yet.
Kylie had never confirmed her pregnancy, which was first reported in September, and had stayed away from social media in the last few months.
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she said on Instagram on Sunday. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," she said. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."
Travis, Kylie's mom Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and friend Jordyn Woods were seen at the hospital where the reality star was admitted this past week, E! News has learned exclusively.
A source said Travis was showing the baby off to his crew, adding, "He seems so happy and just keeps rubbing her head and saying, 'Daddy's here. Daddy's here.'"
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar
In January, a source told E! News that Kylie was nervous about giving birth but was "counting down the days" and had "everything ready to go," adding that her mom Kris Jenner had been especially helpful with the baby's nursery and "getting everything set up." Her family, the insider said, "are all ready to meet the baby."
She and her 25-year-old beau were romantically linked back in April 2017, but have yet to publicly comment on their romance. However, that hasn't stopped them from packing on the PDA and even debuting matching tattoos.
INSTARimages.com
In mid-November 2017, it seemed like the mom-to-be hosted a floral, pajama brunch-themed baby shower, complete with "hundreds of pink roses that looked like a wedding," one source told E! News. "There were pink rose petals scattered around the pool and the posts to the tent were all wrapped in pink roses. There was also a big wall of pink flowers and a little stage."
In January a source told E! News that Kylie was "nervous" to give birth but "excited" to become a mom.
"Kylie is nervous about giving birth," the insider explained at the time, but said her sisters were "helping calm her fears and letting her know what to expect."
The source added that despite any nerves, Kylie is "so excited to finally be a mom and have the baby in her arms."
Over the past couple of months, Kylie's friends and family have played coy over the pregnancy reports. Kim Kardashian drank a sardine smoothie to avoid talking about it on The Late Late Show, while Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner also avoided spilling any details to Ellen DeGeneres.
And when asked about pregnancy rumors during an interview with Billboard, the new dad also played coy.
When asked by the publication if he's spoken to his father about "becoming a father" himself, Travis replied, "Uh... for what?" When his relationship with Kylie and the pregnancy rumors were mentioned, Travis told the magazine, "I don't want to talk about that. They're just guesses. Let them keep fishing."
Meanwhile, Jenner has said that once she becomes a mom, she would be interested in the rural life.
"I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone," she told Elle U.K. in 2015. "Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore." She reiterated her countryside aspirations on an episode of Life of Kylie. "I really want to live on a farm and have chickens and raise animals and have a family," she remarked.
Jenner also has expressed serious interest in raising daughters. "When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls," she told Teen Vogue in 2015.
Well, she's officially begun with one little lady! Congratulations Kylie on welcoming your first child.