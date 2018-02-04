Kim Cattrall Issues Plea to Find Missing Brother Christopher Cattrall

UPDATE: Sad news: Kim Cattrall has announced that her brother has died.

Kim Cattrall took to social media late on Saturday to issue an urgent plea to help find her brother Christopher Cattrall, who has been reported missing in their native Canada.

Christopher, who goes by Chris, is one of the Sex and the City star's three siblings and her only brother. Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the 55-year-old has been missing from his home in Lacombe, Alberta since January 30, CTV reported.

"MISSING!" Kim wrote. "His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots."

"If you've seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300," she wrote. "He's a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta."