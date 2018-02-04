Angelina Jolie Wears Silver Gown and Brings Shiloh and Zahara to Annie Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images
David Livingston/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie shimmered and sparkled as she made another celebrity event a family affair.
Wearing a sleeveless silver Atelier Versace gown, The 42-year-old Oscar winner brought two of her and ex Brad Pitt's six children, 13-year-old Zahara and 11-year-old Shiloh, to the 2018 Annie Awards in Los Angeles. Zahara wore a black lace top and pants, while Shiloh sported a black suit.
There, she shared the award for Best Animated Feature-Independent for the movie The Breadwinner, which she co-produced. The film is about a young girl in Afghanistan who disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family. Jolie, an UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador dedicated to helping refugees, has visited the war-torn country several times and opened an all-girls school there in 2013.
David Livingston/Getty Images
David Livingston/Getty Images
The Breadwinner was nominated for nine other awards. Disney's animated movie Coco received the most wins—11 out of 13 nominations, including Best Animated Feature.
Both films are nominated for 2018 Oscars. See a full list of nominations.