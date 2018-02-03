Annie Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

Disney/Pixar
The Annie Awards are here!
The animated entertainment industry gets its chance to shine at the 2018 Annie Awards. With more than 30 categories spanning television and film, animated lovers had plenty of opportunities to applaud their favorite projects from across the past year. are just two of of the many animated flicks who won an Annie, the highly-coveted accolade being handed out during the annual festivities at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Disney's Coco came into the night with 13 nominations, including Best Animated Feature, followed closely by The Breadwinner with 10, including Best Animated Feature – Independent.
Coco vies for Best Animated Feature prize against Captain Underpants and The Boss Baby, Cars 3 and Universal’s Despicable Me 3. Additionally, a number of juried awards will be handed out during the ceremony.
To see who won, make sure to check out the complete list of winners below:
Best Animated Feature
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
DreamWorks Animation
Cars 3
Pixar Animation Studios
Coco
Pixar Animation Studios
Despicable Me 3
Illumination
The Boss Baby
DreamWorks Animation
Best Animated Feature-Independent
In This Corner of the World
Taro Maki, GENCO, Inc. and Masao Maruyama, MAPPA Co., Ltd
Loving Vincent
BreakThru Films, Production Company Trademark Films, Co-Production Company
Napping Princess
Nippon TV
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Folivari/Panique!/Studiocanal
The Breadwinner
Cartoon Saloon/Aircraft Pictures/Melusine Productions
Best Animated Special Production
Imaginary Friend Society Feeling Sad
Hornet
Olaf's Frozen Adventure
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems
Tonko House, Inc.
WINNER: Revolting Rhymes
Magic Light Pictures
Tangled Before Ever After
Walt Disney Television Animation
Best Animated Short Subject
Dear Basketball
Glen Keane Productions, Kobe Studios, Believe Entertainment Group
Hedgehog's Home
National Film Board of Canada, Bonobostudio
Negative Space
IKKI Films/Manuel Cam Studio
Scavengers
Titmouse, Inc./Adult Swim
Son of Jaguar
Google Spotlight Stories, Reel FX
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Commercial
Biscotti. Una Storia Buona
Hornet
WINNER: June
Broad Reach Pictures/Chromosphere/Lyft
League of Legends: Legends Never Die
Passion Animation Studios
Please the Cheese
Psyop
Sainsbury's The Greatest Gift
Passion Animation Studios
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Preschool Children
Mickey and the Roadster Racers / Episode: "Goofy Gas!"
Walt Disney Television Animation
Octonauts / Episode: "Operation Deep Freeze"
Vampire Squid Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media company, in association with Brown Bag Films
Peg + Cat, The Mariachi Problem / Episode: "220B, The Mariachi Problem"
The Fred Rogers Company/100 Chickens Productions
The Stinky & Dirty Show / Episode: "HaHaHigher / The Waiting Game"
Amazon Studios
Through the Woods / Episode: "A Snowy Morning"
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, The Fred Rogers Company, PIP Animation Services
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production For Children
Buddy Thunderstruck / Episode: "To Protect and Swerve / Robo Truck of the Future"
Stoopid Buddy and American Greetings for Netflix
Lost in Oz / Episode: "The Pearl of Pingaree"
Amazon Studios
Niko and the Sword of Light / Episode: "From the Cliffs of Catastrophe to the Pools of Destiny"
Amazon Studios
Tangled: The Series / Episode: "Queen for a Day"
Walt Disney Television Animation
We Bare Bears / Episode: "Panda's Art"
Cartoon Network Animation Studios
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Big Mouth / Episode: "Am I Gay?"
Netflix
BoJack Horseman / Episode: "Stupid Piece of S--t"
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Rick and Morty / Episode: "303 – Pickle Rick"
Williams Street Productions
Robot Chicken / Episode: "Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition"
Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Samurai Jack / Episode: "XCIII"
Adult Swim
Best Student Film
Cradle
Devon Manney
Elsewhere
Junyi Xiao
Good Night, Everybuds!
Director: Benedikt Hummel, Sound Design & Mix: Lena Beck, Music: Andreas Pfeiffer, Producer: Stefan Michel
Once a Hero
Xia Li
Poles Apart
Director: Paloma Baeza; Producer: Ser En Low, All Student Crew
Animated Effects in an Animated Production
Avatar Flight of Passage
VFX Supervisor: Thrain Shadbolt Sr.; Richard Baneham; Compositing Supervisor: Sam Cole; CG Supervisor: Pavani Rao Boddapati; Daniele Tosti
Cars 3
Development & Effects Artist: Amit Baadkar; Effects Lead: Greg Gladstone; Stephen Marshall; Tim Speltz; Effects Supervisor: Jon Reisch
Coco
Effects Artist: Shaun Galinak; Jason Johnston; Carl Kaphan; Effects Lead: Dave Hale; Keith Daniel Klohn
Despicable Me 3
Computer Graphics Supervisor: Bruno Chauffard; Frank Baradat; Lighting & Compositing Supervisor: Nicolas Brack; Effects Supervisor: Milo Riccarand
Olaf's Frozen Adventure
Head of Effects: Christopher Hendryx; Effects Animator: Dan Lund; Mike Navarro; Hiroaki Narita; Steven Chitwood
Universal Pictures
Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
DreamWorks Trolls Holiday
Character Animator: Kevan Shorey (Character: All Characters)
DreamWorks Trolls Holiday
Lead Animator: Ben Willis (Character: All Characters)
DreamWorks Trolls Holiday
Character Animator: Onur Yeldan (Character: All Characters)
Trollhunters / Episode: "205 – Homecoming"
Character Animator: Bruno Chiou; Yi-Fan Cho (Character: Blinky, Dictatious, Aaarrrgghh!!); Lead Animator: Kevin Jong; Chun-Jung Chu (Character: Blinky, Dictatious, Aaarrrgghh!!)
Tumble Leaf / Episode: "Rutabagels / Okra-Ball"
Character Animator: Michael Granberry (Character: Maple, Fig, Stick and Okra); Joe Heinen (Character: Fig, Gourd, Coco, Maple, Pine, Zucchini, Okra, Grubs, Chicks and Beetle Bus); Rachel Larsen (Character: Coco, Pine, Maple, Fig, Stick and Okra); Hilary Lile (Character: Maple, Fig and Okra); Dan MacKenzie (Character: Pine, Fig, Gourd, Rutabaga, Beetles, Coco, Okra and Maple)
Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Animator: John Chun Chiu Lee (Character: All characters)
Coco
Animator: Allison Rutland (Character: All characters)
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Animator: Marco Nguyen (Character: all characters in scene); Directing Animator: Benjamin Renner (Character: all characters in scene); Supervising Animator: Patrick Imbert (Character: all characters in scene)
The Boss Baby
Animation Supervisor: Bryce McGovern (Character: various)
The Boss Baby
Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani (Character: various)
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Game of Thrones / Season 7, Episode 6: "Beyond The Wall"
Animation Supervisor: Paul Story; Animation Lead: Todd Labonte; Creatures Lead: Matthew Muntean; Senior Modeller: Cajun Hylton; Texture Artist: Georgy Arevshatov
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Animation Supervisor: Arslan Elver; Lead Animator: Liam Russell; Alvise Avati; Alessandro Cuicci
Kong: Skull Island
Animation Supervisor: Jance Rubinchik; Animation Lead: Adrian Millington; Animator: Alberto Martinez Arce; Kyle Winkelman
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Senior Facial Modeller: Andrei Coval; Animation Supervisor: Paul Story; Eric Reynolds; Shader TD: Olivier Lesaint; Shader TD: Artur Vill
War for the Planet of the Apes
Animation Supervisor: Daniel Barrett; Sidney Kombo Kintombo; Emile Ghorayeb; Lead Motion Editor: Luisma Lavin Peredo; Lead Facial Modeller: Alessandro Bonora
Character Animation in a Video Game
Cuphead
Lead Animator: Hanna Abi-Hanna (Characters: The Devil, Grim Matchstick, Beppi The Clown, Werner Werman)
Cuphead
Lead Animator: Tina Nawrocki (Characters: Baroness Von Bon Bon, Hopus Pocus, Pirouletta, Giant, Tipsy Troupe, Lobster, Porkrind, Dragonfly, The Devil – DEATH)
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Character Animator: Chris Goodall; Jitaik Lim; Kirill Spiridonov (Character: Senua)
Horizon Zero Dawn
Lead Animator: Richard Oud (Character: All mechanical creatures); Kevin Quaid (Character: All humanoids); Character Animator: Niek Neervens; Jonathan Colin (Character: All humanoids); Character Animator: Peer Lemmers (Character: All mechanical creatures)
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Lead Animator: Almundena Soria; Keith Paciello; Paul Augustus Davies (Character: All Characters)
Character Design in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Buddy Thunderstruck / Episode: "Buddy Double / Beaver Dam Fast Pizza"
Character Designer: Ryan Wiesbrock; Becky van Cleve; Rob Ronning; Nikki Rice Malki; Felicia Bleu Rose (Character: Buddy Thunderstruck, Darnell, Moneybags, Big Tex, Jacko + all other characters)
Danger & Eggs / Episode: "Tube of Pain / Broccoli"
Character Design: Mike Owens (Character: Phillip)
Samurai Jack / Episode: "XCVI"
Character Design: Craig Kellman (Character: Various)
Tangled: The Series / Episode: "Tangled Before Ever After"
Co-Executive Producer: Shane Prigmore (Character: Rapunzel, Eugene, Maximus, Cassandra); Character Designer: Bobby Pontillas (Character: King Frederick, Queen Arianna, Landy Caine, Fidella); Character Designer: Taylor Krahenbuhl (Character: Pub Thugs); Character Designer: Mayumi Nose (Character: Pascal)
Trollhunters / Episode: "Ep 201 – Escape from the Darklands"
Character Designer: Jules Rigolle; Alfredo Torres (Character: Goblins, Dictatious, Enrique, Gum Gums, Gunmar, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth); Lead Texture Artist: Linda Chen (Character: Goblins, Dictatious, Enrique, Gum Gums, Gunmar, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth); Art Director: Rustam Hasanov (Character: Gunmar, Goblins and Gumm Gumms); Color Key Artist: Alfonso Blaas (Character: Enrique, Goblins, Queen Usurna, Nyarlagroth, Gumm Gumms)
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Character Art Director: Daniel Arriaga (Character: All characters); Additional Character Art Direction: Daniela Strijleva (Character: All characters); Character Design/Sculptor: Greg Dykstra (Character: All characters); Character Modeller: Alonso Martinez (Character: All characters); Character Designer: Zaruhi Galstyan (Character: All characters)
Despicable Me 3
Character Designer: Eric Guillon (Character: All, Balthazar Bratt, Dru, Gru, Minions, Valerie Da Vinci, Gru's Mom, Vincenzo, Freedonians)
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Character Designer: Patrick Mate (Character: Multiple Characters)
The Boss Baby
Character Designer: Joe Moshier (Character: Various)
The Breadwinner
Character Design: Reza Riahi (Character: Story World Characters/Rough Design); Character Design: Louise Bagnall (Character: Story World Characters/Clean Character Design); Concept Artist/Character Texture Artist: Alice Dieudonné (Character: Story World Characters/Texture Design)
Directing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!"
Director: Dave Wasson; Director: Eddie Trigueros; Director: Alonso Ramirez-Ramos
Dragons: Race to the Edge / Episode: "Sandbusted"
Director: T.J. Sullivan
Tangled: The Series / Episode: "Tangled Before Ever After"
Director: Tom Caulfield; Director: Stephen Sandoval
The Simpsons – Treehouse of Horror XXVIII
Director: Timothy Bailey
Trollhunters / Episode: "Ep 211 – Unbecoming"
Director: Andrew Schmidt
Fox
Directing in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Director: Lee Unkrich; Co-Director: Adrian Molina
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Co-Director: Benjamin Renner; Co-Director: Patrick Imbert
The Boss Baby
Director: Tom McGrath
The Breadwinner
Director: Nora Twomey
The LEGO Batman Movie
Director: Chris McKay
Music in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!"
Composer: Christopher Willis
Home Adventures With Tip & Oh / Episode: "Ep 030A – Chercophonie"
Composer: Alex Geringas
Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures / Episode: "Trouble on Tibalt"
Composer: Michael Kramer
The Powerpuff Girls / Episode: "Home, Sweet Homesick"
Composer: Mike Reagan, Lyricist: Bob Boyle
Tumble Leaf / Episode: "The Nature of Friendship / The Ship Shop"
Composer/Lyricist: Lisbeth Scott
Music in an Animated Feature Production
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Composer: Theodor Shapiro
Coco
Composer: Michael Giacchino; Composer/Lyricist: Kristin Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez; Composer: Germaine Franco; Lyricist: Adrian Molina
Loving Vincent
Composer: Clint Mansell
Olaf's Frozen Adventure
Composer/Lyricist: Elyssa Samsel; Kate Anderson; Composer: Christophe Beck
The Breadwinner
Composer: Mychael Danna; Jeff Danna
Production Design in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Big Hero 6 The Series / Episode: "Baymax Returns"
Production Design: Ben Plouffe; Mark Taihei; Chris Whittier; Sylvia Filcak; Amy Chen
Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!"
Production Design: Jenny Gase-Baker; Justin Martin
June
Production Design: Jasmin Lai; Théo Guignard; Arthur Chaumay; Tiffany Ford; Sylvia Liu
Samurai Jack / Episode: "XCIII"
Production Design: Scott Wills
The Loud House / Episode: "Tricked!"
Production Design: Amanda Rynda; Larry Murphy; Edgar Duncan; Hallie Wilson; Jared Morgan
Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
WINNER: Coco
Production Design: Harley Jessup; Danielle Feinberg; Bryn Imagire; Nathaniel McLaughlin; Ernesto Nemesio; Tom Cardone; Arden Chan
Ferdinand
Production Design: Andrew Hickson; Mike Lee; Jason Sadler
LEAP!
Production Design: Florent Masurel; Pierre-Antoine Moelo; Julien Meillard; Jean-Jacques Cournoyer
Mary and the Witch's Flower
Production Design: Tomotaka Kubo; Tomoya Imai; Satoko Nakamura
The Breadwinner
Production Design: Ciaran Duffy; Julien Regnard; Daby Zainab Faidhi
Storyboarding in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "Bee Inspired"
Storyboard Artist: Eddie Trigueros
Home for the Holidays / Episode: "Ep 900 – Tip and Oh: Home for the Holidays"
Storyboard Artist: Ben Bury
Niko and the Sword of Light / Episode: "From the Phantom Woods to the Mountains of Misery"
Storyboard Artist: Kim Arndt; Alexandria Kwan
Trollhunters / Episode: "205 – Hero with a Thousand Faces"
Storyboard Artist: David Woo
Trollhunters / Episode: 213 – "In the Hall of the Gumm-Gumm King"
Storyboard Artist: Hyunjoo Song
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Storyboard Artist: Dean Kelly
Coco
Storyboard Artist: Madeline Sharafian
The Boss Baby
Storyboard Artist: Glenn Harmon
The Breadwinner
Storyboard Artist: Julien Regnard
The Star
Storyboard Artist: Louie del Carmen
Voice Acting in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
BoJack Horseman / Episode: "Time's Arrow"
Wendie Malick as Beatrice Horseman
Bunsen Is a Beast
Jeremy Rowley as Bunsen
Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!"
Chris Diamantopoulos as Mickey Mouse
SpongeBob SquarePants
Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants
The Amazing World of Gumball / Episode: "The Grades"
Nicolas Cantu as Gumball
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Nick Kroll as Professor Poopypants
Coco
Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel
The Breadwinner
Saara Chaudry as Parvana
The Breadwinner
Laara Sadiq as Fattema
The LEGO Batman Movie
Zach Galifianakis as Joker
Writing in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Archer / Episode: Archer "Dreamland: Jane Doe"
Writer: Adam Reed
Disney Mickey Mouse / Episode: "Locked in Love"
Writer: Darrick Bachman
Milo Murphy's Law / Episode: "The Island of the Lost Dakotas"
Writer: Joshua Pruett
Rick and Morty / Episode: 307 – "The Ricklantis Mixup"
Writer: Ryan Ridley; Dan Guterman
Trollhunters / Episode: "201 – Escape from the Darklands"
Writer: AC Bradley; Kevin Hageman; Dan Hageman; Aaron Waltke; Chad Quandt
Writing in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Writer: Adrian Molina; Matthew Aldrich
Loving Vincent
Writer: Dorota Kobiela; Hugh Welchman; Jacek Dehnel
Mary and the Witch's Flower
Writer: Riko Sakaguchi; Hiromasa Yonebayashi; David Freedman; Lynda Freedman
The Breadwinner
Writer: Anita Doron
Editorial in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production
Bob's Burgers / Episode: "Bob, Actually"
Mark Seymour; Chuck Smith; Eric Davidson
BoJack Horseman / Episode: "Stupid Piece of S--t"
Jose Martinez
Dinotrux / Episode: "Ep 053 – Superchargers"
William Rinaldi; Justin Baker
Pickle and Peanut / Episode: "Bear-I-cade"
John Royer
Samurai Jack / Episode: "XCIII, XCIV, XCIX"
Paul Douglas
Editorial in an Animated Feature Production
Coco
Steve Bloom; Lee Unkrich; Greg Snyder; Tim Fox
Ferdinand
Harry Hitner; Tim Nordquist
The Breadwinner
Darragh Byrne
The LEGO Batman Movie
David Burrows; Matt Villa; John Venzon
The Star
Pamela Ziegenhagen
