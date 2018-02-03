Annie Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

The Annie Awards are here!

The animated entertainment industry gets its chance to shine at the 2018 Annie Awards. With more than 30 categories spanning television and film, animated lovers had plenty of opportunities to applaud their favorite projects from across the past year. are just two of of the many animated flicks who won an Annie, the highly-coveted accolade being handed out during the annual festivities at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Disney's Coco came into the night with 13 nominations, including Best Animated Feature, followed closely by The Breadwinner with 10, including Best Animated Feature – Independent.

Coco vies for Best Animated Feature prize against Captain Underpants and The Boss Baby, Cars 3 and Universal’s Despicable Me 3. Additionally, a number of juried awards will be handed out during the ceremony.

To see who won, make sure to check out the complete list of winners below: