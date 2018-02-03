Tom Brady Gets Visit From Gisele Bündchen and Family at Super Bowl 2018 Practice

Feb. 3, 2018

Gisele Bündchen is all about standing by her man!

On Saturday, the supermodel stopped by husband Tom Brady's practice ahead of his big Super Bowl LII game tomorrow at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. But she didn't come alone!

Brady's doting wife brought along their kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin, and the rest of the footballer's tight-knit family ahead of tomorrow's big match-up.

Tomorrow, Brady will lead the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles during football's biggest night of the year.

The Pats' quarterback shared an Instagram photo of the whole crew, along with the simple but clear caption, "Family and Football ❤️ #gopats."

 

Photos

National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

The statuesque world-famous beauty posted a photo on her Instagram cuddled up with her husband since 2009 and the father of her kids. For the stadium visit, the Brazilian opted for a chunky red cable knit sweater, skinny jeans and tan boots. Her hubby was outfitted in his team's gear.

She captioned the sweet image, "❤️."

The Pats have played in seven Super Bowls with Brady and the superstar athlete has been honored with four Super Bowl MVP awards (Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX, and LI), which is the most ever by a single player.

From Pink's National Anthem to the action on the field and Justin Timberlake's highly anticipated Halftime Show performance, which will not be featuring Janet Jackson, Super Bowl LII is sure to have some not-to-miss moments.

 

