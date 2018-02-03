Tom Brady Gets Visit From Gisele Bündchen and Family at Super Bowl 2018 Practice

Gisele Bündchen is all about standing by her man!

On Saturday, the supermodel stopped by husband Tom Brady's practice ahead of his big Super Bowl LII game tomorrow at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. But she didn't come alone!

Brady's doting wife brought along their kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin, and the rest of the footballer's tight-knit family ahead of tomorrow's big match-up.

Tomorrow, Brady will lead the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles during football's biggest night of the year.

The Pats' quarterback shared an Instagram photo of the whole crew, along with the simple but clear caption, "Family and Football ❤️ #gopats."