John Stamos' Pregnant Fiancée Caitlin McHugh's Hotel Room Burglarized

Beverly Hills police are investigating a burglary that occurred in John Stamos' pregnant fianceé Caitlin McHugh's hotel room.

A statement from the department said McHugh, 31, reported that the incident took place on Friday evening. Her Beverly Hills Hotel room was unoccupied at the time, police said. They said a preliminary investigation suggests that a person accessed the room by unknown means and removed several items of jewelry valued at approximately $165,000.

The suspect remains at large and the investigation continues.

The burglary took place more than three months after Stamos, best known for playing Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House, and McHugh got engaged in Disneyland.