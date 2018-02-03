Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Expecting Baby No. 3

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
John Stamos, Caitlin McHugh, SAG Awards, Couples

John Stamos' Pregnant Fiancée Caitlin McHugh's Hotel Room Burglarized

Uma Thurman, Harvey Weinstein

Uma Thurman Says Harvey Weinstein Assaulted Her Years Ago, He Denies It

Arielle Kebbel, Julia Kebbel

Fifty Shades Freed's Arielle Kebbel Asks for Help Finding Missing Sister Julia Kebbel

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato

Lalo Yasky/Getty Images

Congrats to Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato!

The 42-year-old singer and the 30-year-old actress are expecting their third child, his rep confirmed to E! News on Sunday, following media reports in her native Argentina and pregnancy speculation fueled by a photo she posted on Instagram last week that shows her wearing a loose-fitting top.

The two are parents to sons Noah, 4, and Elias, 2. News of their parents' upcoming arrival comes more than a year after Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer. He was underwent treatment in the United States.

Last April, Lopilato told reporters in Argentina that although her son had a long recovery ahead of him, he was doing "well."

It was reported late last year that Noah was continuing on the road to recovery.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Bublé had taken a break from the spotlight for a while amid Noah's treatment. He and Lopilato appeared at a few public events last year. This March, Bublé is set to host the 2018 Juno Awardsin his native Canada.

Bublé is also set to perform at the British Summer Time event in London's Hyde Park this July.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michael Bublé , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -