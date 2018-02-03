Paul Rudd Honored as Hasty Pudding's 2018 Man of the Year

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770
Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770
Guys, your longtime boyfriend Paul Rudd got some mad love on Friday and showcased a rather busty look.
The 48-year-old Clueless and Ant-Man star was honored as the 2018 Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group.
At a ceremony on the famed Cambridge, Massachusetts campus, Rudd received a golden Hasty Pudding Pot and kisses on the cheek from male performers dressed in drag and was made to wear a bedazzled bra over his shirt, as per tradition.
"It's a nice fit," he joked.
"The day has been a blast. It's been great getting to meet a lot of people and see Harvard," he told students and reporters. "I've never been here before."
Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770
Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770
Hasty Pudding, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, had in recent years come under fire for banning female performers from its productions. Last month, Mila Kunis was honored as the group's 2018 Woman of the Year and helped announce that they would start allowing women to perform on their stage after more than 200 years.
"And I think that, to clarify, this is something that this program has always wanted to do," she told students and reporters. It has nothing to do with me or today. It simply is something that was going to happen inevitably."
"Most of Hasty Pudding is women," she said, adding, "They are just simply not onstage."
Ryan Reynolds had received the Man of the Year honor from Tasty Pudding last year. At the ceremony, he jokingly gave a performer a lap dance.
Other past recipients include Chris Pratt, Neil Patrick Harris, Justin Timberlake, Robert Downey Jr. and Robin Williams.