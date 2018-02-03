Cardi B Says She's Not Pregnant, She's "Just Getting Fat"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018 8:44 AM

No, Cardi B is not pregnant this time either.

The 25-year-old "Bodak Yellow" and "Bartier Cardi" rapper posted on Instagram on Friday a video of her dancing. One user left a comment that said, "Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know about lol Just asking." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly pregnant with her first child, although she has not confirmed this.

"No bitch I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace, [sic]" Cardi B replied.

The rapper had said at the 2018 Grammy Awards in a now-viral interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic that somebody is always saying that she's pregnant every two weeks.

"So it's just like, if ya'll wanna know, ask me, I'll tell ya," she said.

"I've been trying to get away from gossip sites," Cardi B added. "It's been OK. I haven't replied back to no bad comments like in five days."

Cardi B got engaged to Migos rapper Offset last October.

She told Rancic at the Grammys and E!'s News' Sibley Scoles at Clive Davis' pre-Grammy gala that while she would really like to marry Offet this year, they'll both be busy with their new music and touring.

