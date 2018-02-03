Lady Gaga Cancels Final Joanne Tour Dates Due to "Severe Pain"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Lady Gaga is cutting her Joanne world tour short due for medical reasons.
The singer's team announced on her Instagram and Twitter pages early on Saturday morning that she "is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live" and that all 10 of her remaining concerts, in Europe, have been canceled.
"I'm so devastated I don't know how to describe it," Gaga tweeted. "All I know is that if I don't do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home. We're canceling the last 10 shows of my Joanne World Tour. I love this show more than anything, and I love you, but this is beyond my control. London, Manchester, Zurich, Koln, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Berlin. And Rio. I promise I will be back in your city, but for now, I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever. XX Gaga."
Her Instagram page also featured a Boomerang video of her dancing onstage, with the caption, "I love you, monsters."
People who bought tickets for the remaining 10 tour dates can obtain refunds on Tuesday.
The singer was scheduled to perform in England, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark and France from Sunday through February 23. Gaga was originally supposed to begin the European leg of her tour last fall but postponed the dates, also citing "severe physical pain." She had performed several dates in Europe last month and also had a concert in England as recently as Thursday.
Gaga had opened up about her chronic pain at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in September, while promoting her Netflix film Five Foot Two.
"There is an element and a very strong piece of me that believes pain is a microphone," she said. "My pain does me no good unless I transform it into something that is [good]."
"I hope that people watching it that do struggle with chronic pain know that they are not alone," she continued.