Halle Berry Addresses Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ex-Manager Vincent Cirrincione

Halle Berry is addressing the sexual harassment allegations surrounding her ex-manager Vincent Cirrincione, who has denied the claims.

In an Instagram post shared Friday evening, the actress said she is ready to "fight for" the women coming forward and sharing their stories.

"Yesterday I was saddened by the allegations against my former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, but today I'm sick after reading the horrifying detailed accounts of his abuse towards 9 women," her post read. "I'm lived that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions."

Halle continued, "I'm deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you."

E! News has reached out to Vincent for comment on Halle's Instagram.