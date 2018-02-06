Watch Married at First Sight's Jephte and Shawniece Reach a Breaking Point in Dramatic Fight

They say marriage is a marathon and not a sprint. But why are things moving so slow with this couple?!

In a sneak peek at tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson are back from their honeymoon at Moon Palace Jamaica and sparks are still not exactly flying.

While hanging out at her husband's apartment, Shawniece finds herself in tears as she opens up about her biggest fears.

"I had a hard time today. You just closed me out instead of allowing me to be in and I'm tired of feeling like I'm not wanted," she explained while wiping away tears. "That's the worst feeling in the world."

Shawniece continued, "I want this marriage and I do want it to work but it can't just work with me. I need him. I need his participation. I need his help and if he feels like we shouldn't be together, maybe it ain't going to work."