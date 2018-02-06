EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Married at First Sight's Jephte and Shawniece Reach a Breaking Point in Dramatic Fight

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 5:00 AM

They say marriage is a marathon and not a sprint. But why are things moving so slow with this couple?!

In a sneak peek at tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, Jephte Pierre and Shawniece Jackson are back from their honeymoon at Moon Palace Jamaica and sparks are still not exactly flying.

While hanging out at her husband's apartment, Shawniece finds herself in tears as she opens up about her biggest fears.  

"I had a hard time today. You just closed me out instead of allowing me to be in and I'm tired of feeling like I'm not wanted," she explained while wiping away tears. "That's the worst feeling in the world."

Shawniece continued, "I want this marriage and I do want it to work but it can't just work with me. I need him. I need his participation. I need his help and if he feels like we shouldn't be together, maybe it ain't going to work."

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

In recent episodes, viewers have witnessed the couple not sleeping in the same bed together. In addition, Shawniece has voiced her concerns that Jephte calls her a friend instead of a wife.

Ultimately, the cosmetologist is having some serious doubts about what her future holds.

"We are in this process together. I can't do it by myself Jephte. As much as I don't want to force you to be something that you don't want to be, at the end of the day, we are both married so where do we go from here?" Shawniece asked. "I just want you to let me in."

Watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.

