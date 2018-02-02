Bill & Ted's Alex Winter Discusses ''Hellish'' Sexual Abuse Experience as a Child Actor

Alex Winter has come forward as a victim of sexual abuse.

Known for starring in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure alongside Keanu Reeves, the former child star recalled the trauma he says he suffered "in the 1970s" by an unidentified man who has since died. Winter opened up about the "hellish" experience in an interview with BBC Radio, saying, "I absolutely feel like a survivor."

Winter, now 52, said he began "to do work" on his post-traumatic stress disorder in his teens, adding, "But it really took time, and it really wasn't in my case, I would say, 'till well into my 30s, that I was really able to do heavy lifting on this stuff."

He called making the 1989 comedy film "really helpful" in his recovery.