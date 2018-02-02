Selena Gomez Steps Out for Lunch Date With Friends After Completing Treatment

Selena Gomez is living life to the fullest back in Southern California.

One day after news surfaced that the singer and actress completed treatment for depression and anxiety, Selena stepped out for a lunch date with friends at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Wearing an ivory tank-top underneath denim overalls, the 25-year-old enjoyed Mexican food inside the popular restaurant. She completed her look with a designer handbag.

The casual afternoon out comes as Selena continues to focus on her health and happiness in 2018.

A source recently revealed to E! News that the "Come and Get It" singer recently traveled to New York City for a two-week program.