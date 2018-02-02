Selena Gomez Steps Out for Lunch Date With Friends After Completing Treatment

Pap Nation / Splash News
Selena Gomez is living life to the fullest back in Southern California.
One day after news surfaced that the singer and actress completed treatment for depression and anxiety, Selena stepped out for a lunch date with friends at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Wearing an ivory tank-top underneath denim overalls, the 25-year-old enjoyed Mexican food inside the popular restaurant. She completed her look with a designer handbag.
The casual afternoon out comes as Selena continues to focus on her health and happiness in 2018.
A source recently revealed to E! News that the "Come and Get It" singer recently traveled to New York City for a two-week program.
"She had a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she decided she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself," a source shared with us. "It was all about wellness and her health."
We were also told that it was Selena's decision to get professional help and Justin Bieber was not only aware of the situation but also supportive of the decision.
"She wanted to get back to a healthy place," our source added. "She feels great."
Earlier this week, Justin and Selena were able to attend church together in Los Angeles. And on Thursday, the 13 Reasons Why executive producer stepped out for a shopping trip.
Wearing a Bec & Bridge wrap dress, PUMA sneakers and Roberi & Fraud sunglasses, Selena joined a gal pal at Barney's New York to search for new clothes.