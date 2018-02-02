Selena Gomez Completes Two-Week Treatment For Anxiety and Depression: ''She Wanted to Spend Some Time Focusing On Herself''

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 5:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, 2016 Super Bowl 50

A Look Back at the Most Memorable National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake, 2018 Super Bowl Wochit

5 Things We Hope Happen During Justin Timberlake's Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

5 Things We Hope Happen at Justin Timberlake's Halftime Show

She's taking control! 

Selena Gomez has always been very open about her health battles. Late last year, the star revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant and has been out spoken about her battle with anxiety and depression. She's nothing if not honest with her struggles. This year, she is continuing to put herself first.

She recently underwent a two-week treatment program in New York for her same issues, and a source says she is on the mend. "She had a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself," a source tells E! about her recent stay. How is Justin Bieber helping her? 

Photos

Inside Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Rekindled Relationship

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Justin Bieber , E! News , Selena Gomez , Love And Sex , Couples , Top Stories , ,
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -