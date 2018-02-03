Saturday Savings: Elsa Hosk's Bodysuit Is Only $20!

Get your credit card ready!

Elsa Hosk's airport-ready look is quite the bargain. Posed in window that looks out to the runways of LAX, the model looks comfortable and chic, reasserting her mastery of off-duty style. Her ensemble includes blue and grey camo print pants, Nike sneakers and a black bodysuit from BCBCGeneration—a standout casual outfit.

Good news: Her cold-shoulder bodysuit, which pairs with pretty much everything, is now $20. When it first hit the market, the black top was $68. Then, the brand reduced the price $34. Now, all sale items are an additional 40% off, bringing the final cost to $20!