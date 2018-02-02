Jeremy London Arrested for Domestic Violence

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 4:17 PM

Jeremy London

Mark Davis/WireImage

Jeremy London has been arrested for domestic violence.

E! News can confirm the actor, known for his roles on 7th HeavenParty of Five and in 1995 comedy Mallrats, was taken into custody Friday in Jackson County, Miss. on one count of domestic violence simple assault.

There's little information as to who else the alleged incident involved, though according to TMZ (who was first to report the news) he was reportedly arrested outside the home of his wife of four years, Juliet Reeves

London, 45, has not commented publicly on the arrest. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment. 

This isn't the first time London has faced domestic violence allegations. In 2012, he was charged with domestic battery after an alleged altercation with his estranged wife, Melissa Cunningham. A rep for London denied the claims at the time, and the charges were dismissed one year later. 

London has two children, son Lyrik with Cunningham and another son named Wyatt with Reeves. 

