J.Lo & A. Rod Will Inspire Your S.O.'s Valentine's Day Gift

Love is in the air!

But, let's be honest: The pressure to get your loved one a Valentine's Day gift that demonstrates how much you care can put a damper on the pre-holiday preparations.

Cue our gift guide (a.k.a. cheat sheet) for V-day gifts. In order to win big, first, you need to figure what kind of couple you are. Do you workout, then slay together like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez? Or, are you a jet-setting power couple that needs matching shades like Beyoncé and Jay Z?

Either way, celebrity couples provide the perfect inspiration for all your gift giving needs!