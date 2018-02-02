Zendaya Says Goodbye to Her Disney Days: Inside Her Career Evolution

Zendaya is bidding farewell to one of the most formative chapters of her life.

The 21-year-old actress reflected on her final KC Undercover episode, tweeting Friday, "Tonight is the last episode of KC, and therefore my last episode on Disney channel...." Without a doubt an emotional moment for Zendaya, who landed her first on-screen role on Disney Channel eight years ago.

She's one of the few (if not the only) products of Disney to emerge as a bonafide movie star whilst still acting on the family-friendly cable network, no small feet given the career trajectories of her predecessors in the child acting world. Zendaya's time in the spotlight is subject, but not limited to, her status in the fashion and beauty industries and activism work, not to mention a budding music repertoire and all those music video cameos.