How to Work Out Like Gwyneth Paltrow With the Tracy Anderson Method

Selena Gomez Completes Two-Week Treatment For Anxiety and Depression: ''She Wanted to Spend Some Time Focusing On Herself''
Want to look as fit as Gwyneth Paltrow? You'll have to work hard for it...and clear your schedule.
The Oscar winner and Goop lifestyle company founder has for years utilized the help of celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, creator of the Tracy Anderson Method.
"Gwyneth really focuses on a total body workout," Tracy Anderson Method VP of Training Maria Kelling told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "She's been doing it for so long. We're constantly changing things up."
She then demonstrated some moves, including arm and standing ab workouts as well as a more advanced one that makes you look like you're break-dancing.
"Lately, Gwyneth's really been liking moves where you're stretching and contracting," she said.
And if you're going to work out like Paltrow, you've going to have to go hard; Belling said the actress work out at the studio every day for two hours!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
In 2014, Anderson also talked to E! News about working with Paltrow on her fitness, saying the actress had "some problem areas" when they first met and was now "in great shape." In 2013, the trainer told Into the Gloss that the actress previously had "35 extra pounds on her," adding, "her butt was long and she had outer thigh problems."
"The best thing [Tracy] has ever taught me is that there are no shortcuts, which sucks," Paltrow told E! News that year. "I used to think, 'Oh, you know, I'll just like diet or do a juice fast or I'll skip and go for a run,' and no, it's consistency and discipline and she embodies that."
"Some people look at celebrities and they think 'oh, they have it better than me,' and it's just not true! Some celebrities are doing some unhealthy things," Anderson told E! News. "But someone like Gwyneth, I like to celebrate because she is really just a good example."