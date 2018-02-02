NBC's "Let's Go Crazy" Super Bowl Commercial Unites All Your Favorite TV Show Casts

If you've ever wanted to see Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T sing Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" next to a corpse, boy are you in for a treat. NBC released its latest star-studded Super Bowl commercial featuring the casts of Law & Order: SVU, The Good Place, This Is Us, Will & Grace and more getting down in honor of the network's broadcast of the 52nd annual event.
The video begins with the cast of NBC's revived crown jewel, Will & Grace, watching the Super Bowl and waxing poetic about nude sports of yore.
"Things divide us, but NBC and sports keep us together," Debra Messing's Grace says in the video above. "Why did I say that?"
The network-wide commercial in and of itself is a relic of the past, a once grand tradition that hardly happens anymore.
"We just want to go big and show that the network has a cool vibe and a bit of a sense of humor—but that we all are part of this big whole," NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt told Vanity Fair about the commercial. "It's so exciting to us when we see everybody take part in something like this." Vanity Fair first posted the spot.
Just look at Ted Danson go!
The last time NBC united its shows for a Super Bowl commercial was in 2012, back when 30 Rock and The Office were still on the air and Smash was going to debut the Monday after the big game. Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, as their 30 Rock characters, were the thread through the entire commercial set to "Brotherhood of Men" from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Peep that one below.