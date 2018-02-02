Watch Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Kimmel and More of Your Favorite Stars Complete the ALS Pepper Challenge

Can you handle the heat?

Well, celebrities like Kelly Clarkson, Andy Cohen and more proved that they are the masters of spice when they accepted the ALS Pepper Challenge.

Several celebrities joined in bringing awareness to the progressive neurodegenerative disease by swapping out the cold waters of the Ice Bucket Challenge and trading it in for the heat of the habanero pepper.

Among them was The Voice judge Clarkson, who defeated the viral challenge in a video she shared with her followers on Instagram. And while the singer may have successfully chowed down on a habanero pepper, that doesn't mean she didn't go down without a fight. The 35-year-old jokingly managed to tell her challenger, Trisha Yearwood, "I can't stand you," while holding back tears.