Kate Middleton Shows Us Winter Fashion Done Right on Norway Visit With Prince William

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 9:31 AM

Kate Middleton, Norway

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton didn't sacrifice fashion to stay warm during her royal visit to Norway with Prince William.

On the final day of the tour, the Duchess of Cambridge bundled in up in a stunning burgundy coat by Dolce and Gabanna while visiting the Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo, where the TV drama Skam is filmed. Joined by Crown Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit, the royal couple met with stars from the popular program and learned about the making of the series, which highlights several challenges teenagers face growing up.

In addition to speaking to the actors, William and Kate chatted with students and mental health support staff about the impact of the show. William and Kate have been championing mental health awareness through the initiative Heads Together. While visiting with the students, Kate recalled her own school days and commented on Norway's chilly temperatures.

"I went to a school called Marlborough College and then on to university which is where I met William, to St Andrews university in Scotland," she said. "Miles away, freezing cold. But I can't complain about that being here. It's much colder here."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Norway

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

After wishing the students good luck with their exams, William and Kate headed back to Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit's official residence for lunch. But they didn't stay warm inside for long. Following lunch, all four of the royals visited the snowy hills of Holmenkollen. There, they saw the Holmenkollen Ski Jump—an iconic landmark in Oslo—and talked with the country's top skiiers. They also chatted with a group of local nursery school children taking part in an afternoon ski session and visited the Holmenkollen Ski museum. 

To stay warm, Kate wore a bright red coat and white beanie. William also fought the cold by bundling up in a blue coat and hat.

To see more highlight's from the couple's four-day trip to Norway and Sweden, check out the gallery.

