Girl Power! All Five Spice Girls Reunite in One "Exciting" Photo

OMG! All five of the Spice Girls have reunited...for at least one photo.

Victoria Beckham, Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie "Mel B" Brown had a reunion on Friday in London. Victoria shared a photo of the group together on Instagram with the caption, "Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x."

Emma also shared the photo Twitter with a similar caption, writing, "Love my girls!!! Exciting!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" And talking about their reunion, Geri told her social media followers that girl power is "alive and well" today.

This reunion comes shortly after the 20th anniversary of the premiere of their movie, Spice World.