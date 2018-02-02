TV's Top Couple 2018: Vote in Round 2 Now!

Fancy seeing you here.

We didn't know you were also interested in determining the top couple on TV by voting endlessly for your favorite couples for the next two days in this, the second round of the 2018 tournament. What a funny coincidence!

Since you're here, you probably already know that you can vote as many times as you want for as many couples as you want, as long as you do all your voting before the poll closes at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 4th.

You probably also know that you should definitely rally your fellow fans with the Twitter hashtag #TopTVCouple. And also by yelling. You can also just stand up and yell about it, and perhaps make some new friends in the process. Who knows?