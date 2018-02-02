TV's Top Couple 2018: Vote in Round 2 Now!

  • By
  • &

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
This Is Us

This Is Us: The Most Emotional Moments—Ever

Chandra Wilson's Heart-Wrenching "Grey's Anatomy" Episode

Rise

Rise's Super Bowl Music Video Is "Glorious" and Sure to Inspire You

TVs Top Couples, Top 32

Fancy seeing you here. 

We didn't know you were also interested in determining the top couple on TV by voting endlessly for your favorite couples for the next two days in this, the second round of the 2018 tournament. What a funny coincidence! 

Since you're here, you probably already know that you can vote as many times as you want for as many couples as you want, as long as you do all your voting before the poll closes at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 4th. 

You probably also know that you should definitely rally your fellow fans with the Twitter hashtag #TopTVCouple. And also by yelling. You can also just stand up and yell about it, and perhaps make some new friends in the process. Who knows? 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Today's round features the 32 competitors who got the most votes in the first round, but now they're each going head to head with another couple. Only one couple can come out of each fight alive, so make those votes happen, people! Don't let your ship sink! Don't let them lose out on that winner's post at the end of this! Go for that gold!

Anyway, vote below! 

TV's Top Couple 2018: Top 32
Wynonna and Doc vs. Oliver and Felicity
25.6
74.4
Magnus and Alec vs. Jaz and Dalton
52.5
47.5
Betty and Jughead vs. Alex and Jo
67.1
32.9
Waverly and Nicole vs. Jack and Rebecca
32.8
67.2
Mulder and Scully vs. Shawn and Juliet
49.7
50.3
Damon and Elena vs. Hilal and Leon
8.6
91.4
Claire and Jamie vs. Sana and Yousef
72.8
27.2
Alex and Maggie vs. Walt and Vic
62.3
37.7
Veronica and Archie vs. Will and Riley
56.6
43.4
Roger and Brianna vs. Burgess and Ruzek
54.6
45.4
Betty and Archie vs. Lito and Hernando
29.5
70.5
Emily and Alison vs. Kara and Mon-El
34.0
66.0
Hayley and Elijah vs. Hanna and Caleb
45.5
54.5
Barry and Iris vs. Emma and Killian
59.5
40.5
Clary and Jace vs. Kala and Wolfgang
44.2
55.8

Once again, this poll closes Sunday, February 4 at 5 p.m. PT. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -