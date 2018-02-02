Ellen DeGeneres Gifts Her Audience $1 Million—See Their Priceless Reactions

Ellen DeGeneres wasn't the only one to receive presents for her birthday. The talk show host gave her audience $1 million to thank them for completing one million acts of good.

During Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres explained she partnered with the cereal brand Cheerios to help spread kindness and achieve one million acts of goodwill. All of the members in her audience had done exactly that.

Kenya Hughes and John Hughes, for instance, used their own money to drive a U-Haul 800 miles and deliver supplies to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Teacher Lori Gaines also donated her kidney to a mother of one of her students, and Dan McKernan quit his job to a open sanctuary for farm animals. 

To thank her audience members for their kindness, DeGeneres wanted to give them something special. So, she surprised them with…a giant box of Cheerios.

But the box of cereal wasn't the real surprise. The host then told her audience to look underneath their seats and see if they had a box of Cheerios. Of course, every audience member did.

"So, all of you got—isn't that interesting?" DeGeneres teased. "What a coincidence all of you would get a box of Cheerios?" 

The host then told the audience members that they were going to share this gift; however, she made sure to keep them in suspense as to what the gift actually was.

"It's the biggest gift I've ever given anybody ever," she said. "And I hope you continue to pay it forward and share all the good."

Still, it looks like the gift was worth the wait.

"Hold onto your Cheerios because all of you are splitting one million dollars!" she said as the crowd jumped to their feed and started to scream. "That's a lot of money!"

The audience members had some pretty priceless reactions to the news.

Watch the video to see the sweet moment.

To see the full episode, tune into Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show at 3:00 p.m. EST.

