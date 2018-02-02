Angelina Jolie Masters Parisian Style & More Best Dressed Celebs

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 5:05 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Angelina Jolie

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

She may be American but Angelina Jolie has got Parisian style down. 

The actress took on the French capital, for work and pleasure, in a white dress featuring peplum and a square neckline. She paired the sophisticated frock with an oversize gray wrap, a Louis Vuitton Steamer handbag and matching stilettos. While simple, the look exudes the same effortless-but-chic vibes Parisian style is known for. A red statement lip (another French trademark) topped off the look. 

The mother of six wasn't the only star to step up their style game this week. Iggy Azelea impressed in a sleek, off-the-shoulder gown at a pre-Grammys bash, while Meagan Markle turned royal fashion on its head (again) in a menswear-inspired suit. 

To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge was full of style surprises this week, but the pregnant royal looked classic as ever in a red hounds-tooth coat by Catherine Walker. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid

Lamination isn't just for your middle school awards! The supermodel proved that a PVC-like plaid Burberry trench is modern and fashion friendly. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Nick Jonas

James Devaney/GC Images

Nick Jonas

Oh, hey, Nick Jonas. You've got that 007 vibe going on—and we're into it. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Danai Gurira

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Danai Gurira

The Black Panthers actress has us opting out of our chunky knits and winter denim and into eye-catching prints, like the one seen on her knee-length dress. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Angelina Jolie

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Angelina Jolie

Angie took on France this week, filming a new ad campaign with Guerlain, taking her children to the Louve and working on behalf of the United Nations. Although very busy, she looked as Parisian as can be in a white satin dress and wool shawl. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyong'o

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lupita Nyong'o

The hair alone made this ensemble a standout look, but the gem-encrusted Atelier Versace gown made the actress look like pure royal at the Black Panthers world premiere. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Meghan Markle

John Stillwell/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle

The future royal looked ever-so sophisticated in an Alexander McQueen suit, Tuxe Boss blouse in ivory and Jimmy Choo Romy Pumps—a stark-but-welcomed difference from the tea dresses and dress coats the British monarchy typically dons.  

ESC: Best Dressed, Iggy Azalea

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea

The "Black Widow" rapper wore a gray, off-the-shoulder John Paul Ataker spring 2018 dress to the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch in NYC. 

Which look did you like best?

