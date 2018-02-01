Olive Garden Reveals Italian Pasta Nachos Just in Time for Super Bowl 2018

Time for another trip to the neighborhood Olive Garden—and it's not because of never-ending salad and bread sticks.

Before millions of Americans treat themselves to delicious food on Super Bowl Sunday, the restaurant chain has introduced a new menu item that may cause some stomachs to growl.

Olive Garden now has loaded pasta chips—AKA Italian pasta nachos—on their menu for guests of all ages.

Those in the kitchen take homemade pasta chips that are lightly fried and layered with Italian cheeses and a hearty meat sauce. They are then topped with cherry peepers and an Alfredo drizzle.