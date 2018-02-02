Super Bowl-Approved Makeup (A.K.A. Low-Key Beauty Products You Can Wear to Your Party)

Die hard sports fan or not, we all know that game day is not the day to go full-out with your makeup look.

Whether you're cheering on your favorite team or really just attending the party for the food, it's not about you. Chances are you'll throw on a jersey, wear some jeans and, for the most part, keep it pretty casual. You don't have to be one of the boys and not do your makeup at all, but this is a rare opportunity for you to not stress in the makeup department.