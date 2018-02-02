Super Bowl-Approved Makeup (A.K.A. Low-Key Beauty Products You Can Wear to Your Party)

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Feb. 2, 2018 6:00 AM

Die hard sports fan or not, we all know that game day is not the day to go full-out with your makeup look.

Whether you're cheering on your favorite team or really just attending the party for the food, it's not about you. Chances are you'll throw on a jersey, wear some jeans and, for the most part, keep it pretty casual. You don't have to be one of the boys and not do your makeup at all, but this is a rare opportunity for you to not stress in the makeup department.

From easy creamy highlighters, to barely-there clear glosses, these are the low-key beauty products you'll be more than happy to sport come the big game.  

Glow Serum

If you're going to wear any makeup (and even if you're not) this radiance-boosting face serum will give you that coveted no-makeup glow. 

BUY IT: Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops, $145

Colored Eyeliner

If you're serious about your team, take it to the next level with color coordinated eyeliner. Subtle but effective. 

BUY IT: Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner, $25

Concealer

To cover anything from zits to under-eye bags, this easy-twist stick applies in a hurry.  

BUY IT: Vapour Organic Beauty Illusionist Concealer, $24

BB Cream

We repeat: Game day is not the day for full-on makeup. This noni-enriched BB cream provides just enough coverage. 

BUY IT: Burt's Bees BB Cream with Noni Extract SPF 15, $15

White Eyeliner

A little white eyeliner applied to the inner corners of your eyes is all you need to make you look as awake as that game is making you feel. 

BUY IT: Maybelline Lasting Drama Light Eyeliner Pencil in White Luster, $5

Clear SPF

Game day or not: Don't you dare leave the house without SPF. This invisible version makes it easy. 

BUY IT: No Excuses Invisible Sunscreen Gel, $28

 

Lip Tint

And if you want your lips to have just a hint of color? This jelly flower tint strikes the perfect shade. 

BUY IT: Lancome Jelly Flower Tint, $33

Lip & Skin Balm Palette

If you're hopping around from bar to bar, this all-in-one lip and skin palette is all you'll need to stay low-key goddess like throughout the day. 

BUY IT: RMS Beauty Signature Set, $44 

Aromatherapy Oil

When things get heated right around the fourth quarter, keep your cool by applying this calming aromatherapy blend to your temples. 

BUY IT: Vitruvi Balance Aromatherapy Roll-On Oil, $38

Body Shimmer

For an-all over body glow, this coconut-flavored shimmer is the perfect way to accentuate legs, collar bones and any other exposed areas peeking through those game day outfits. 

BUY IT: Kopari Coconut Body Glow, $42

Plumping Lip Gloss

If you really want to go for it with a lip look (but still be low-key about it), a clear, plumping gloss is your best bet. 

BUY IT: Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Pillow Plump XXX Lip Gloss, $14

Lip Balm

For a no-fuss look that leaves a balmy finish, reach for this babe-approved tube. 

BUY IT: Frank Body Lip Balm, $10

Tinted Brow Gel

A few swipes of this tinted eyebrow gel and yours will be full and natural looking (just the way you want 'em). 

BUY IT: Eyeko Tinted Brow Gel, $25

 

Cream Blush

Apply this paint-like blush with a sponge (or even just your fingertips) and the color practically melts into skin. 

BUY IT: Glossier Cloud Paint, $18

Creamy Highlighter

A little highlighter lightly dabbed on the high points of your face is the epitome of no-makeup makeup. 

BUY IT: Rituel de Fille Rare Light Luminizer, $29

Mineral Powder

Lastly, buff out that shine with a quick pass of translucent mineral powder. Done and done! 

BUY IT: W3ll People Alturist Mineral Foundation, $25

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

