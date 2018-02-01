Jimmy Kimmel Hides Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Gift in His Crotch

Ellen DeGeneres is receiving a lot of birthday love!

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen Show, Porita de Rossi surprised Ellen with a birthday present and she also received a surprise from Jimmy Kimmel! During the episode, Ellen played a game of "Show Did/Show Didn't" where she guessed if something happened on her show in the past or if it did not.

When Ellen was asked whether or not Jimmy had appeared on the show dressed as an Olympic figure skater, Ellen replied, "That sounds like he would for sure do that." It's then revealed that he didn't in the past, but that he's there today in the outfit!