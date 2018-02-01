Gal Gadot's Pink & Red Outfit Is the Ultimate Valentine's Day Look

Why choose to wear red or pink on Valentine's Day when you can wear both?

Celebs are pairing the two hues for an impactful outfit on and off of the red carpet. Based on their looks, we're convinced this is the combination of the season.

Just take Gal Gadot. It's easy to fall in love with her red heart-shaped top and bubblegum pink suit. With natural-toned makeup and a red statement lip, the Wonder Woman star masters this feminine, tailored style, and demonstrates a bright and fun look you can wear on Valentine's Day (or any other occasion).

She isn't the only one wearing the holiday-inspired hues together. From Selena Gomez to Tracee Ellis Ross, it's become a Hollywood trend.