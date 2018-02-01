Justin Timberlake Reacts to Rumors About Special Guests at 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fans have been hoping for 'N Sync to reunite since their last reunion performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier this month, fellow alum Joey Fatone told TMZ, when asked about rumors that a band reunion would take place during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, "I'm here right now. If I was doing something, I'd be at rehearsals right now...There's your proof. Nothing."

Meanwhile, the conservative media watchdog group the Parents Television Council issued an "urgent appeal" to Timberlake to keep his Super Bowl halftime show performance kid-friendly after his and Jackson's "Nipplegate" incident, which they said had "left an indelible mark."

In a video released earlier this month by Pepsi, when asked if he could make sure there won't be a repeat incident at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime performance, Timberlake said, "That won't happen this time."

The 2004 incident birthed the phrase "wardrobe malfunction," drew half a million complaints and spurred an FCC investigation and indecency fines, which were later reversed.

Timberlake was not asked about "Nipplegate" and did not mention the incident during Thursday's press conference. He did, however, talk about his and wife Jessica Biel's 2-year-old son Silas, saying he came to his halftime show rehearsals. He also talked about the child's future.

"He will never play football," Timberlake said. "I mean, yeah, if it's kind like that thing where my main objective is that he become a great person and if he wants to get into the arts or sports, then yeah, I would fully support that. I can hopefully offer him some advice on what to do, what not to do and so yeah, but right now we're working on our manners. It's a big deal in our house right now. It's like, one thing at a time."