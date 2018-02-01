Gisele Bündchen Shares a No-Frills Glimpse Into Her Family Life With Tom Brady

No makeup, no stylists, no artificial lighting—just Gisele Bundchen.

For the iconic supermodel's latest cover and photo shoot for Vogue Italia, the mother of two has graciously opened her Boston doors to the magazine—and the world. Clad in sweats and bunny slippers, Bündchen set the tone for the fuss-free shoot by posing without makeup or artificial lighting and played stylist to herself. As a result, she's the first model to ever appear on the cover of the longtime magazine with a bare face.

The move certainly speaks to the overall aesthetic of the story as the photos feature not only the runway veteran, but also her famous husband, Super Bowl regular Tom Brady, and their two children together, 5-year-old daughter Vivian and 8-year-old son Benjamin, in the midst of what appears to be their at-home routine.