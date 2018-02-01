"Left Shark" Breaks Silence About Viral Super Bowl Performance With Katy Perry

"Left Shark" finally speaks!

Katy Perry had performed at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show with two backup dancers wearing shark costumes. The person on the viewers' right danced in sync while the person on the left...well, they were more of a free spirit. Naturally, "Left Shark" was somewhat mocked, but also became the Internet's hero.

A day after the game, the man inside the "Right Shark" costume revealed he is Scott Myrick, one of Perry's backup dancers and BFFs. The identity of "Left Shark" remained a mystery to most people for the past three years, although the performer, Bryan Gaw, had actually posted on Instagram about the performance on the day of the Super Bowl, writing alongside a photo of Perry with her sharks, "Yep. The rumors are true. Yours truly. #SuperBowlXLIX #KatyPerryHalftimeShow."

NPR recently caught up with Gaw and asked him about his much-talked about dance moves. He said that the role of "Left Shark" involved some freedom of expression.

"So there's a set choreography," he said. "There's also what's called free-style choreography, or, like, you get to move around or play your character as a dancer...I'm in a 7-foot blue shark costume. There's no cool in that. So what's the other option? Well, I'm gonna play a different character."

The character, he said, was an underdog, an everyday person and someone imperfect.

Gaw told the outlet, "Actually I don't get any negative feedback from it. If anything, people are, like, 'Whoa, that's so cool!'"