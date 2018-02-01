Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Reveals How He Lost 30 Lbs. in 2 Months

Tyler Baltierra is continuing his weight loss journey.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old Teen Mom OG star and husband of Catelynn Lowell Baltierra revealed on Twitter that he had lost 26 pounds in more than a month. Well, it's been two months now and he is down 30 pounds. Tyler talked about his weight loss on Twitter again on Wednesday, revealing how he managed to shed the pounds and keep them off.

"The cool thing is, I'm actually learning how to cook pretty decent now! Almost been 8 weeks since I made the decision to eat healthier & I'm down about 30lbs & I FEEL GREAT! #Motivated," Tyler tweeted. "I'm not really 'on a diet,' I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body. To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.), filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner."