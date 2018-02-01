You Need to See the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Makeovers Nickelodeon Just Revealed

These aren't the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles of the days of yore. Nickelodeon's new animated series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is giving Donatello, Raphael, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Splinter and April O'Neil new looks.

The new 2D-animated series, which debuts later this year on Nickelodeon, features the famous turtle brothers as they discover new powers and mystical worlds they never knew exited beneath the streets of New York City. Along with new looks, some of the turtles are also trading in their signature weapons.

Raphael is the new leader and a snapping turtle, Leo is a read-eared slider, Donatello a soft-shell turtle and Michelangelo is a box turtle.