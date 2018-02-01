Mama June Trash Talks Her Daughter Pumpkin's Fiancé Josh Efird

Mama June isn't a fan of her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's fiancé Josh Efird.

The 38-year-old matriarch vented about her future son-in-law's ability to support a child in an exclusive sneak peek of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

"Josh gets on my ever-loving last f--king damn nerve," she said in the clip. "I told him he needs to get a better job if he's going to support my grandchild. Every time he thinks that I let my guard down, I'll be there saying, ‘Boom motherf—ker.'"

Pumpkin, 17, and Josh, 19, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Ella Grace Efird, back in December. But before the baby arrived, Mama June expressed her concerns that her daughter would face the same challenges she did as a teen mom.

"Pumpkin knows ain't none of my babies' daddies stuck around," she said in the clip. "But I don't want the same thing to happen to her. She is 17; still in high school; supposed to be graduating this year and now she's having a child."