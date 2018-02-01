Mama June Trash Talks Her Daughter Pumpkin's Fiancé Josh Efird

Mama June isn't a fan of her daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's fiancé Josh Efird.
The 38-year-old matriarch vented about her future son-in-law's ability to support a child in an exclusive sneak peek of Mama June: From Not to Hot.
"Josh gets on my ever-loving last f--king damn nerve," she said in the clip. "I told him he needs to get a better job if he's going to support my grandchild. Every time he thinks that I let my guard down, I'll be there saying, ‘Boom motherf—ker.'"
Pumpkin, 17, and Josh, 19, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Ella Grace Efird, back in December. But before the baby arrived, Mama June expressed her concerns that her daughter would face the same challenges she did as a teen mom.
"Pumpkin knows ain't none of my babies' daddies stuck around," she said in the clip. "But I don't want the same thing to happen to her. She is 17; still in high school; supposed to be graduating this year and now she's having a child."
Mama June also seemed uneasy about the couple's financial stability.
"Pumpkin doesn't understand bills. Like, she's always coming [to me saying], ‘Hey, I need $100. Hey, I need gas.'" she said. "But if Josh thinks I'm always going to be him and Pumpkin's safety net. They got another damn thing coming."
Even though her boyfriend Geno tries to comfort her, Mama June can't help but think Pumpkin and Josh are in for "big wakeup calls."
"Pumpkin, I'm always going to be there for her," she said, "but Josh, he needs to shape up or ship out."
Still, Geno seems optimistic that Mama June's relationship with her future son-in-law will improve once the baby arrives.
"June and Josh get along about as well as Sugar Bear and toothpaste," he said, citing Mama June's ex, "but it will get better once the baby comes—as long as it don't look like Josh.
This isn't the first time Mama June has expressed her concerns over Josh's ability to raise a child. In an earlier episode, Mama June confronts him about the responsibilities he'll have to face.
"Pumpkin is f--king pregnant. This not what I envisioned for her—at 17 to be f--king having a baby," she told at the time. "I mean, what plans do you have? I mean, do you have any idea how much it takes to raise a baby? Coming home, working nine to five, eating f--king ramen noodles and macaroni and cheese for the next 18 years. Are you ready for that? Ding dong!"
Watch Mama June: From Not to Hot Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.