Michelle Obama Admits Barack Obama Has the Worst Room in Their New House

It's been a little over a year since Michelle Obama and Barack Obama moved out of the White House, and it looks like the former president isn't happy with his new bedroom.

During Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former first lady weighed in on whether her husband got the room he wanted when they moved into their new home.

"Oh no, no no. He – no, no, he still talks about this," Michelle said in her first TV interview since leaving the White House. "He got so shortchanged on this whole deal. He doesn't have enough closet space… sorry! He's got the smallest room for his office."

In fact, it looks like the couple's youngest daughter Sasha Obama, 16, did a little better than her dear old dad. Michelle told host Ellen DeGeneres Sasha has a two-room suit with a living room and bedroom that's "all decked out."

"So, he's really hating on her," Michelle teased.

However, it looks like Malia Obama, who's currently studying at Harvard University, is the one who really got the short end of the stick.

"She's got a room up in the attic somewhere," Michelle teased, later adding. "Yeah, you don't waste rooms on college kids."

Then again, every room in the Obama house is sure to be grand. According to The Washington Post, the family lives in an eight-bedroom, nine-and-a-half bath mansion that the Obamas purchased for $8.1 million after renting the property.