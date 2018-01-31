Anna Faris Expresses Gratitude to Jimmy Kimmel for Opening Up About Son's Health Struggles

Anna Faris is one of the many parents grateful for Jimmy Kimmel.
On several occasions, the late-night host has used his platform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to share personal stories about his youngest son's health struggles.
But on the new episode of Anna's podcast titled Unqualified, the actress couldn't help but share how the stories personally affected her.
"[My son with Chris Pratt] Jack had a few surgeries—he had a few hernia surgeries, he's had a few eye surgeries and he had a little heart issue as well," she shared with Jimmy and his wife Molly McNearney. "When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock and suddenly, your world completely shifts. The doctors and nurses that helped us and surrounded us were so unbelievably supportive that it inspired Chris and I and my parents to all get involved in this."
The friendly exes are now supporters of GAPPS, which seeks to improve birth outcomes worldwide by reducing the burden of premature birth and stillbirths.
Anna went on to thank Jimmy and Molly again for being so open and honest about their son.
"What you guys have been talking about and how vocal you've been in terms of the health of your kid and how many people have reached out to me and how you guys have been so passionate about the idea of children's welfare and what we can do to ensure all kids and mothers and parents have access to health care—It's been incredibly moving," she explained. "I really appreciate how vocal you've been. It's meant a lot."
Jimmy argued that he had "no choice" but to speak up and get involved with Children's Hospital Los Angeles and support the Children's Health Insurance Program.
While Anna's son is doing well today, listeners of this week's podcast also received an update on Jimmy and Molly's growing boy. Fortunately for fans, it's all good news.
"Billy's great. He had his second surgery and he'll have one more when he's older," Molly revealed. "It was tough, but kids are so resilient—he had open-heart surgery on a Monday and we were home on Friday. It's crazy."
Listen to the full podcast including a round of Molly's Game! online now.