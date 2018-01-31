Anna Faris Expresses Gratitude to Jimmy Kimmel for Opening Up About Son's Health Struggles

Anna Faris is one of the many parents grateful for Jimmy Kimmel.

On several occasions, the late-night host has used his platform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to share personal stories about his youngest son's health struggles.

But on the new episode of Anna's podcast titled Unqualified, the actress couldn't help but share how the stories personally affected her.

"[My son with Chris Pratt] Jack had a few surgeries—he had a few hernia surgeries, he's had a few eye surgeries and he had a little heart issue as well," she shared with Jimmy and his wife Molly McNearney. "When Jack was born two months early, it came as a huge shock and suddenly, your world completely shifts. The doctors and nurses that helped us and surrounded us were so unbelievably supportive that it inspired Chris and I and my parents to all get involved in this."

The friendly exes are now supporters of GAPPS, which seeks to improve birth outcomes worldwide by reducing the burden of premature birth and stillbirths.