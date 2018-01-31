Glee's Naya Rivera Steps Out for First Time Since Mark Salling's Death

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 7:42 PM

Naya Rivera

Derek Storm / Splash News

Naya Rivera isn't ready to address Mark Salling's passing just yet.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Glee star stepped out in New York City to attend a taping of MTV's TRL.

Wearing a furry black jacket, white heels and silky colorful loungewear, Naya arrived in the studios where she appeared on the live show with guest Bailee Madison.

During the 30-minute show, Naya was not asked about Mark's death. Instead, the conversation was light and lifestyle focused with the author revealing that she is working on a new book "geared more towards kids and family."

Naya also shared that she is "not on any dating apps" when the topic turned to relationships.

Viewers tuning into the show were curious to see if the actress would address Mark's recent passing.

On Tuesday afternoon, cast and crew members from Glee reacted to the Hollywood actor's death on social media. Naya, however, has chosen not to speak out thus far.

Naya and Mark both starred on Glee from 2009 to 2015. While she played the cheerleader Santana, Mark portrayed the jock Puck. Their characters had a fling in the early seasons of the show.

There was also speculation that the pair dated away from the cameras. The rumor was ultimately addressed in Naya's 2016 memoir titled Sorry Not Sorry where she called the relationship "completely dysfunctional."

"I think everyone should have that one relationship where you look back and ask yourself, ‘What the hell was I thinking?'" she wrote via Vulture. "You'll learn something and you won't regret it."

Mark was found dead Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide by hanging. "I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," the actor's lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, told E! News in a statement. "Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."

