7 Times Pink’s Live Performances Have Blown Us Away

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Feb. 3, 2018 5:00 AM

Forget the coin toss, all eyes will be on Pink before Sunday's big game! 

As football fanatics prepare for the 2018 Super Bowl, there's one performance (aside from Justin Timberlake's halftime show, of course) that music lovers are anticipating in a major way. Pink will kick off Super Bowl LII by performing the national anthem, an honor previously given to artists like Luke BryanLady Gaga and Idina Menzel.

So what can we expect from the pop-rock songstress? If Pink's past performances are any indication, there's a strong possibility she might take flight with an acrobatic routine. But strictly speaking guarantees, Pink's incredible vocals will undoubtedly steal the show. 

Photos

Pink's Greatest Live Performances

Without further ado, we're breaking down seven of Pink's most show-stopping performances of all time. Keep scrolling! 

Pink, MTV VMA, 2002

Kevin Kane/WireImage

2002 MTV Video Music Awards

Two years after the release of her debut album, the pop rocker made her VMAs debut with a killer performance of "Just Like a Pill." Pink's black leather ensemble, edgy pixie cut and middle finger proved she was a force to be reckoned with in the music biz. 

Pink, VMA

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2009 MTV Video Music Awards

Pink's biggest fans had already witnessed her now-signature acrobatic act on tour, but she performed it for the first time on television in 2009. Singing "Sober," the recording artist didn't miss a single note as she flew through the air upside down. 

Pink, Grammys, 2010

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

2010 Grammys

On this day in Pink history, the songstress perfected her aerial skills with a stunning rendition of "Glitter in the Air." There's no doubt it went down as one of the greatest performances in Grammy history. 

Article continues below

Pink, American Music Awards, 2012

Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA

2012 American Music Awards

Pink's athleticism was put to the ultimate test at the 2012 AMAs, and boy did she pass with flying colors. Singing "Try," the musician was joined by a male dance partner who at one point lifted Pink above his shoulders as she hit the splits. 

Pink, GRAMMYS 2014

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

2014 Grammys

Pink received a standing ovation for her performance of "Try" during Music's Biggest Night in 2014. The Cirque du Soleil-inspired piece concluded with an outfit change as she took the stage alongside Nate Reuss for "Just Give Me a Reason.

Pink, Show, America Music Awards, 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

2017 American Music Awards

Pink took her Cirque de Soleil-inspired routine to new heights (literally) when she belted out "Beautiful Trauma" on the exterior of the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles. 

Article continues below

Pink, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

2018 Grammys

The pop star let her amazing vocals do all the talking when she took the Grammys stage dressed simply in oversized denim and a white T-shirt. A sign language interpreter performed "Wild Hearts Can't Broken" alongside Pink. 

Super Bowl LII will air live on from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
