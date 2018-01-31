WEEKDAYS
Did Kim Kardashian Find a Way to Clone Herself?!

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 5:03 PM

We're seeing double! 

Don't panic, because Kim Kardashian didn't actually clone herself, but there are a few #KimClones walking around the world right now. The mom of three took to Twitter and Instagram to share pics of Paris Hilton channeling her iconic look for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 6 campaign. 

Apparently the two have put their drama far behind them, because Paris also shared the images to her social media platforms with a friendly caption. "So much fun being a #KimClone in the new #YeezySeason6 campaign," she wrote. So their feud is officially over, but it looks like Kim might have a different feud brewing with a certain talk show host. 

Find out who by watching the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

