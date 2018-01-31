American Idol Contestant Leah LaBelle and Husband Rasual Butler Dead After Car Crash

She would also become a successful R&B singer who signed with Epic Records. "Everyone is devastated. It's such a sad day for her friends, family and all her fans that loved her," a source shared with E! News. "She was so talented and was pushing hard on her music career."
As for her husband, Rasual was first drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002. During his 14-year career with the NBA, he also played with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls and other teams.
"The NBA family is devastated by the tragic passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle," the NBA said in a statement on Twitter. "A pro's pro, Rasual enjoyed a long, successful career and was widely respected by his peers and coaches. We grieve with their loved ones during this difficult time."
The Miami Heat added, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed."