You Have to See the Dress Lupita Nyong'o Co-Designed for Her Mom at the Black Panther Premiere

Lupita Nyong'o is an actress, an activist and now she can add designer to her resume!

The 34-year-old attended the Black Panther world premiere event on Monday night alongside her mother, and while that's incredibly special in itself, Lupita also designed her mama's dress.

She took to Instagram for a little humble brag moment, sharing a photo of her mother to show her work.

"My mummy looked so pretty at the @blackpanther premiere," she wrote. "@kutula and I designed her dress. #humblebrag #BlackPanther."

The gorgeous dress was composed of two colorful patterns: the long-sleeved top featured a black, red and white checkered-type print, while the periwinkle skirt included a pink floral touch.