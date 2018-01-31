You Have to See the Dress Lupita Nyong'o Co-Designed for Her Mom at the Black Panther Premiere

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 1:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Anti Valentines Day, Gigi Hadid

5 Unexpected Valentine's Day Outfit Ideas—No Lace Required

Saoirse Ronan, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

BAFTA Attendees Encouraged to Wear Black to Support Time's Up

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Purse

Is Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Style in Sync? Here's the Pint-Sized Proof

Lupita Nyong'o, Mom, Instagram, Black Panther

Instagram

Lupita Nyong'o is an actress, an activist and now she can add designer to her resume!

The 34-year-old attended the Black Panther world premiere event on Monday night alongside her mother, and while that's incredibly special in itself, Lupita also designed her mama's dress.

She took to Instagram for a little humble brag moment, sharing a photo of her mother to show her work.

"My mummy looked so pretty at the @blackpanther premiere," she wrote. "@kutula and I designed her dress. #humblebrag #BlackPanther."

The gorgeous dress was composed of two colorful patterns: the long-sleeved top featured a black, red and white checkered-type print, while the periwinkle skirt included a pink floral touch.

Photos

Lupita Nyong'o's Best Looks

Meanwhile, we caught up with Lupita on the red carpet of the premiere, where she dished about the strenuous workouts she had to endure in order to prepare for the "physical challenge" of her role in Black Panther.

"I had to get into particularly good shape...to be able to do the stunts," she said. "And I loved it."

Essentially, she went through a six-week boot camp that consisted of four-hour training days where the cast worked on strength, stamina and flexibility.

As for the film, she hopes the audience is left thinking about "community and who we belong to" as well as "feeling like they can be citizens of Wakanda."

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lupita Nyong'o , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -