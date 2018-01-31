Dwayne Johnson Wants to "Break Out the Tequila" Over Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise Casting

In the video, Johnson shares that after reading the script for the first time, Blunt was his first choice to join him in the movie.

Johnson, who is a producer on the movie, has been giving updates on the Disney film in recent days, sharing a photo of himself and the film's director together over the weekend. "The magic is brewing," Johnson told his social media followers. "Very productive 4 hour meeting with my Spanish filmmaker, Jaume Collet-Serra. We've been working on this project for over a year now and I'm very pleased and impressed with his vision, tone, edge, humor and love. Excited to make this one for you guys 'round the world. Our honor and privilege to bring to life, Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE. Making this one is a childhood dream of mine, so it's hard to put in words what it all means. Grateful SOB. Let's get to work. Shooting begins this May...#AllAboard #Disney #JungleCruise."